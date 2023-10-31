iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

