iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.