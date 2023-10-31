iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.27. 902,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,830. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

