iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,057,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $60,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.53. 1,208,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,565,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

