iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.49. 744,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,563,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

