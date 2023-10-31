iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,750,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 3,009,201 shares.The stock last traded at $12.89 and had previously closed at $12.86.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

