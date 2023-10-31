iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.