iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,592,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,546,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,863,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,772,000 after acquiring an additional 443,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 529,394 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,016,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,075,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,170,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

