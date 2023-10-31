iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221,012 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

