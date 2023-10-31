iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises 1.9% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 703.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,320,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,434,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 128,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,118. The company has a market cap of $871.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $87.16 and a 1-year high of $110.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

