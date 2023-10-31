iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

