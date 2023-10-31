iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.49.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

