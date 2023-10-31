iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,677,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. 15,116,334 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

