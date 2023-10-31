Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.
Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.
Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Itaú Unibanco
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.