Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

