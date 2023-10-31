James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 99,591 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 62,328 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $24.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $954.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after buying an additional 99,532 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

