JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

