JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

JD Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JDVB opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. JD Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

