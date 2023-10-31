JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.
JD Bancshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JDVB opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. JD Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $35.00.
About JD Bancshares
