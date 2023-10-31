JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. JinkoSolar traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.02. 204,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 840,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 10.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JinkoSolar by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.28. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

