JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. JinkoSolar traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.02. 204,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 840,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
JinkoSolar Stock Up 10.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.28. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JinkoSolar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
