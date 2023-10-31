JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBG. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.86.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hub Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

