Kansas City Life Insurance to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KCLI stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. Kansas City Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $122.63 million during the quarter.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

