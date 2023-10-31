Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 1,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Karooooo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Karooooo

Karooooo Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

The company has a market cap of $518.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Karooooo by 430.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karooooo by 108.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

Karooooo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.