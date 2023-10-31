Kenvue Inc.’s (NYSE:KVUE) Lock-Up Period To End on October 31st

Kenvue’s (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 31st. Kenvue had issued 172,812,560 shares in its public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $3,801,876,320 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of Kenvue’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.