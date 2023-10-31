KeyCorp Cuts Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $285.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2023 earnings at $21.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $252.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $191.45 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

