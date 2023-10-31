Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.23, but opened at $59.33. Kforce shares last traded at $59.38, with a volume of 18,684 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.26 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kforce from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $126,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 3,537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 462,118 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 532,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 292,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 599.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,697 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.