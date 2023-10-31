Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $359-367 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.87 million. Kforce also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.82 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Kforce from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Kforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KFRC

Kforce Trading Down 0.8 %

Kforce stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Kforce has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 599.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 258,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226,722 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 202,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.