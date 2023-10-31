Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $4.92

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $4.74. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 72,570 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $253.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.84 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.92% and a negative net margin of 30.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

