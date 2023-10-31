Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Down to $15.68

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $14.90. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 108,709 shares trading hands.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.08.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

