Klaviyo (KVYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.82) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Klaviyo Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:KVYO opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock worth $189,785,999.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

