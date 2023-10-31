Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Ladder Capital from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

LADR stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 89.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 9.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 78.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

