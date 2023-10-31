Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $583.50 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $384.72 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.22. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

