Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,129 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Lamar Advertising worth $49,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.9 %

LAMR traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.98. 55,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,292. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.19.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

