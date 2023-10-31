Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives $683.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDSCY. Morgan Stanley cut Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. HSBC cut Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 680 ($8.27) to GBX 700 ($8.52) in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

About Land Securities Group

LDSCY opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

