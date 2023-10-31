Landsea Homes (LSEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $293.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LSEA opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $281.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 4,992 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $60,852.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 72.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 26.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

