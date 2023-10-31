Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 192 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.90.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.