Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 39 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $329.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $356.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

