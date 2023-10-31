Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 552,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $367.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.34. The company has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.