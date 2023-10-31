Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 371.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $459.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.66. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $307.30 and a twelve month high of $520.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

