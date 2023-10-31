Larson Financial Group LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinus LLC raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $819.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

