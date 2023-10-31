Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $121,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,623 shares of company stock valued at $87,937,880 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

