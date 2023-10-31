Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $316,000 in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIII

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.