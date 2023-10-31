Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $1,936,921,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 65.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

