Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUMG. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 66,690 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $324.43 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

