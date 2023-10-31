Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 24,927 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,927 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

