Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,828,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,849,570 shares.The stock last traded at $54.99 and had previously closed at $67.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 18.0 %

The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $80,347.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $80,347.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 353.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 58.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

