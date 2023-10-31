Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$36.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

LB opened at C$25.77 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.95 and a 12 month high of C$48.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.69.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.07. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of C$260.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.9078695 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

