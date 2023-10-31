LCI Industries (LCII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect LCI Industries to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LCII stock opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $167,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities cut LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

