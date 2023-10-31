LegalZoom.com (LZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.04 million. LegalZoom.com had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 176,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on LZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $19,999,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,099,993 shares in the company, valued at $144,204,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

