Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:LEG opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Leggett & Platt last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company's revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

