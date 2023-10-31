Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Gap Up to $91.79

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.79, but opened at $95.52. Leidos shares last traded at $97.93, with a volume of 164,780 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Leidos Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 44.2% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 167.1% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

