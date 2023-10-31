LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading 5% Higher

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.97 and last traded at $93.33. 30,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 199,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.44.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 209,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after buying an additional 190,075 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,602,000. Ampfield Management L.P. increased its position in LGI Homes by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 582,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,428,000 after buying an additional 143,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 106,232 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

